Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Hands out 19 dimes in 34 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Nembhard produced 14 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and 19 assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Nembhard ran the offense to perfection, setting a career high in assists and becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to record 19 dimes, joining Tyrese Haliburton, Jamaal Tinsley, Mark Jackson and Jalen Rose. He paired that with just two turnovers and a plus-4 differential in the narrow loss.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago