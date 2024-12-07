Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Logs 22 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Nembhard produced eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 132-123 win over the Bulls.

Nembhard returned after missing the previous game as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury that cost him 12 games earlier in the season. He ended up logging 22 minutes, the most he has played since returning earlier in the week. Barring any setbacks, Nembhard should continue to ramp up his playing time to the point where he is serving as more of a typical starter.

