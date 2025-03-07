Andrew Nembhard News: Nabs double-double in loss
Nembhard amassed 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-118 loss to Atlanta.
The 25-year-old took on more ball-handling duties due to Tyrese Haliburton (hip) being sidelined, leading the Pacers with a team-high mark in assists. Nembhard's 10 assists fueled his first double-double over 45 regular-season appearances, and he has recorded 10 or more assists just twice on the season. Over eight outings since the All-Star break, the combo guard has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.8 minutes per contest.
