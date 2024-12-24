Andrew Nembhard News: Notches 15 points

Nembhard finished Monday's 111-105 win over the Warriors with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes.

After some tough injury luck to open the season, Nembhard is rounding into form. He's reached double figures in four straight games, posting averages of 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers during that stretch while hitting 56.4 percent from the field and 93.3 percent from the free throw line.