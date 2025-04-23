Andrew Nembhard News: Notches 17 points in win

Nembhard contributed 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nembhard is off to a strong start to the postseason. Through two games, he's hitting 60.9 percent from the field with averages of 17.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 31.5 minutes per contest. To put the icing on the cake of his big night, Nembhard's three-pointer with 1:11 remaining in the fourth quarter put Milwaukee's late comeback push on ice.