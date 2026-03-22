Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Productive in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Nembhard finished Saturday's 134-119 loss to the Spurs with 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes.

Nembhard was cleared to play Saturday after missing the Pacers' prior three games due to a right calf contusion. The fourth-year pro scored 15 of his team-high 25 points in the second half and finished second on the Pacers in assists behind T.J. McConnell (eight). Nembhard has missed eight of Indiana's 22 games since Feb. 2 due to multiple injuries, but the 2022 second-rounder is enjoying a career year, due in most part to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago