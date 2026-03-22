Andrew Nembhard News: Productive in return
Nembhard finished Saturday's 134-119 loss to the Spurs with 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal over 28 minutes.
Nembhard was cleared to play Saturday after missing the Pacers' prior three games due to a right calf contusion. The fourth-year pro scored 15 of his team-high 25 points in the second half and finished second on the Pacers in assists behind T.J. McConnell (eight). Nembhard has missed eight of Indiana's 22 games since Feb. 2 due to multiple injuries, but the 2022 second-rounder is enjoying a career year, due in most part to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).
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