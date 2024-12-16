Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Productive with 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:43am

Nembhard closed with 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over New Orleans.

Nembhard scored a season-high 17 points and put together one of his best performances of the season. He's had some tough injury luck, but he's starting to find his stride with averages of 10.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in six December outings.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now