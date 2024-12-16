Andrew Nembhard News: Productive with 17 points

Nembhard closed with 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-104 victory over New Orleans.

Nembhard scored a season-high 17 points and put together one of his best performances of the season. He's had some tough injury luck, but he's starting to find his stride with averages of 10.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in six December outings.