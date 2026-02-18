Andrew Nembhard News: Removed from injury report

Nembhard (back) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The Pacers held Nembhard out of their last outing prior to the All-Star break, but the fourth-year guard is slated to return Thursday and likely move Kam Jones out of the starting lineup. Over his last 10 appearances, Nembhard has averaged 17.4 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes per game.