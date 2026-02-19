Andrew Nembhard News: Rough night Thursday

Nembhard chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to Washington.

Nembhard saw just 22 minutes, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. With Indiana doing everything it can to lose games, it appears as though Nembhard's time as a standard league asset could be on the brink of ending. Generally speaking, he should be able to maintain relevancy, at least from a pre-minute standpoint. However, assuming his playing time is limited moving forward, it's hard to roster him with any confidence.