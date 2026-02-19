Andrew Nembhard News: Rough night Thursday
Nembhard chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to Washington.
Nembhard saw just 22 minutes, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. With Indiana doing everything it can to lose games, it appears as though Nembhard's time as a standard league asset could be on the brink of ending. Generally speaking, he should be able to maintain relevancy, at least from a pre-minute standpoint. However, assuming his playing time is limited moving forward, it's hard to roster him with any confidence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 109 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 811 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More