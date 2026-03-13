Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Scores 23 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Nembhard supplied 23 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Nembhard was extremely efficient from the floor and missed just one shot, although this outing didn't prevent the 15-point loss. Nembhard has been one of the most consistent players for the Pacers all season long. He's averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds across eight appearances since the All-Star break.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Injury Updates, Under-the-Radar Picks & Weekly Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago