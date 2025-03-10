Andrew Nembhard News: Second straight double-double

Nembhard provided 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.

The double-double was his second of the season, and they both came during a set of back-to-back games in Atlanta. Nembhard has produced double-digit dimes three times in the last five games, a stretch in which he's averaging 10.2 points, 8.6 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.0 steals, 1.4 threes and 0.8 blocks.