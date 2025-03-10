Andrew Nembhard News: Second straight double-double
Nembhard provided 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 loss to Atlanta.
The double-double was his second of the season, and they both came during a set of back-to-back games in Atlanta. Nembhard has produced double-digit dimes three times in the last five games, a stretch in which he's averaging 10.2 points, 8.6 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.0 steals, 1.4 threes and 0.8 blocks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now