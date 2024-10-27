Andrew Nembhard News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Nembhard logged 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 31 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 118-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Nembhard struggled from the field once again before eventually fouling out, though he nearly secured a double-double as he moved the rock effectively. The 24-year-old has went through shooting woes to begin the regular-season, but he has notched 17 total assists as a mainstay in the starting five.