Andrew Nembhard News: Tallies six defensive stats

Nembhard notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Rockets.

Nembhard let his defense do the talking, accumulating four steals and two blocks. With Tyrese Haliburton having found some rhythm on the offensive end, Nembhard has seen his scoring tail off recently. He has scored single digits in four of the past five games, allowing him to focus on defense. He has at least one steal in seven consecutive games, playing a key role for the Pacers who have won six of their last eight games.