Andrew Nembhard News: Team-high seven assists in loss

Nembhard finished Friday's 101-92 loss to New York with eight points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Nembhard didn't put together his finest effort, but it was notable to see him play both ends of a back-to-back set for the first time since December. The fourth-year guard should remain a candidate for occasional workload management in the final month of the regular season, but he should remain productive for fantasy managers when available. Over his last eight appearances, Nembhard has averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.