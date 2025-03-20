Andrew Nembhard News: Tossed vs. Brooklyn

Nembhard was ejected from Thursday's game against the Nets after picking up two technical fouls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports. He finished with nine points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes before leaving.

Thursday's ejection marked the second time this week that Nembhard has been tossed, as he was also thrown out of Monday's game after being assessed a pair of technical fouls. Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin will be asked to step up down the stretch in Nembhard's absence.