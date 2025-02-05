Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Tries to pick up slack in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Nembhard logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 112-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Supplanting Tyrese Haliburton's production is no easy feat, but Nembhard did his level best amid his teammate's struggles in the loss. The guard was rewarded for his excellent work on defense in January, earning the title of Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now