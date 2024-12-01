Andrew Nembhard News: Well-rounded line in limited run

Nembhard (knee) tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 15 minutes in Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Though Nembhard started in his return from a 12-game absence due to left patellofemoral inflammation, he was on a strict minutes restriction, as he played all 15 of his minutes in the first two quarters. Nembhard made the most of his time on the court, putting up plenty of shots and converting them at an efficient clip. Expect Nembhard's minutes to remain limited for at least another game or two, but he should eventually settle back into a more consistent 25-to-30-minute role once he's reconditioned.