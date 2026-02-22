Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Nembhard (back) will play Sunday against the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Nembhard skipped Friday's loss to the Wizards with that game being the second of a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Sunday evening and should see his usual workload. With Nembhard back in the mix, Kam Jones' minutes could dip.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
