Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Sunday
Nembhard (back) will play Sunday against the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Nembhard skipped Friday's loss to the Wizards with that game being the second of a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action Sunday evening and should see his usual workload. With Nembhard back in the mix, Kam Jones' minutes could dip.
