Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Nembhard (back/neck) is available for Sunday's game against Portland.

Nembhard will shed his questionable tag due to neck and back soreness and suit up for a third consecutive contest. Over six appearances since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard
