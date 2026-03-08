Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Sunday
Nembhard (back/neck) is available for Sunday's game against Portland.
Nembhard will shed his questionable tag due to neck and back soreness and suit up for a third consecutive contest. Over six appearances since the All-Star break, the 26-year-old guard has averaged 15.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2610 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2610 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2610 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups to Maximize Your Lineup in March10 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 2412 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More