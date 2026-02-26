Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 2:28pm

Nembhard (back) will play in Thursday's game against the Hornets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard is shedding a questionable designation Thursday, and he should be able to handle his usual workload. Across his last six appearances, the fourth-year guard has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Nembhard See More
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago