Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Thursday
Nembhard (back) will play in Thursday's game against the Hornets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard is shedding a questionable designation Thursday, and he should be able to handle his usual workload. Across his last six appearances, the fourth-year guard has averaged 17.7 points, 6.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game.
