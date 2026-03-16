Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Absence streak to continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 1:49pm

Wiggins (toe) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Tuesday will mark a sixth consecutive absence for Wiggins, whose next chance to play comes Thursday against the Lakers. Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez should both continue to take on a more prominent role in the Miami frontcourt.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
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