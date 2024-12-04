Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Wiggins is dealing with a right ankle impingement and is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston.

Wiggins logged 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Denver without picking up an injury designation, but he appears to have tweaked his right ankle along the way. Stephen Curry (ankle management) and Draymond Green (calf) have already been ruled out for Thursday's contest, so Wiggins' status becomes magnified.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now