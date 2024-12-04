Andrew Wiggins Injury: Added to injury report
Wiggins is dealing with a right ankle impingement and is questionable for Thursday's game against Houston.
Wiggins logged 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Denver without picking up an injury designation, but he appears to have tweaked his right ankle along the way. Stephen Curry (ankle management) and Draymond Green (calf) have already been ruled out for Thursday's contest, so Wiggins' status becomes magnified.
