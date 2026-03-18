Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 2:15pm

Wiggins (toe) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

A seventh consecutive absence is coming for Wiggins, who doesn't appear to have a clear timeline for a return from a left toe injury. His next chance to play comes Saturday, when the Heat face the Rockets in Houston. Until Wiggins is cleared for action, Pelle Larsson should remain a worthwhile streaming option in most fantasy leagues.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
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