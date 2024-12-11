Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Deemed GTD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) will go through pregame warmups before a determination on his availability for Wednesday's game against Houston is made, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he expected Wiggins to play, but Wiggins is now a game-time decision. Officially questionable with a right ankle impingement, Wiggins missed the Warriors' most recent game. If he can't go, Gary Payton, Lindy Waters and Kyle Anderson could see increased minutes.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
