Andrew Wiggins Injury: Deemed GTD

Wiggins (ankle) will go through pregame warmups before a determination on his availability for Wednesday's game against Houston is made, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he expected Wiggins to play, but Wiggins is now a game-time decision. Officially questionable with a right ankle impingement, Wiggins missed the Warriors' most recent game. If he can't go, Gary Payton, Lindy Waters and Kyle Anderson could see increased minutes.