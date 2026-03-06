Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 10:03am

Wiggins (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Wiggins is dealing with bilateral tendinitis and is expected to be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With this news, the Heat could rely more on Kel'el Ware after his monstrous showing Thursday against Brooklyn.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
Andrew Wiggins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins
