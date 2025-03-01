Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins Injury: Doubtful to play against New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 11:22am

Wiggins (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing Friday's win against the Pacers, Wiggins is trending toward missing Sunday's game against New York while nursing a sprained right ankle. Duncan Robinson will likely have to pick up the slack, especially with Jaime Jaquez (ankle) also likely to sit out this game against the Knicks.

