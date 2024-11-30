Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Expected to play against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wiggins was listed as questionable for Saturday's game due to a right ankle impingement, but it appears the 2014 No. 1 overall pick will be able to play. Over his last five games, Wiggins has averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now