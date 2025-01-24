Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Expected to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 5:41pm

Wiggins (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Although Wiggins is managing bilateral lower-back soreness, he's expected to suit up for the Warriors in Saturday's showdown against Los Angeles. Across his last nine appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
