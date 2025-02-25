Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Wiggins (jaw) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins is dealing with a jaw contusion, but the issue is not expected to prevent him from suiting up Wednesday. Across five games since joining the Heat, the veteran forward has averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes.

