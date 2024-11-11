Andrew Wiggins Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

Wiggins is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a low back strain.

Wiggins missed time earlier in the month due to the same injury, so it appears he hasn't been able to completely get over the issue. The Warriors are sure to monitor his status closely as he goes through morning shootaround and pregame warmups. Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga would take on more prominent roles if Wiggins is ultimately ruled out.