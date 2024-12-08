Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Hopeful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) is optimistic that he'll be cleared to play Wednesday against Houston, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was held out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle injury, but the team is hopeful that a few more rest days will allow him to suit up Wednesday. He'll be monitored closely over the next few days and should be considered questionable until Golden State's injury report is released.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now