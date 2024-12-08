Andrew Wiggins Injury: Hopeful for Wednesday

Wiggins (ankle) is optimistic that he'll be cleared to play Wednesday against Houston, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins was held out of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle injury, but the team is hopeful that a few more rest days will allow him to suit up Wednesday. He'll be monitored closely over the next few days and should be considered questionable until Golden State's injury report is released.