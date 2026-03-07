Andrew Wiggins Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Wiggins (knee/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Wiggins didn't play against the Hornets on Friday due to bilateral knee tendinitis, but he has been tagged with a left big toe inflammation injury in the most recent injury report. If he's unable to play Sunday, then Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware would continue to operate in elevated roles off the bench.
