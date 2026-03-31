Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Wiggins (toe) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics.

Wiggins recently returned from an extended absence with a toe issue, which appears to not be fully behind him quite yet. If the veteran forward cannot suit up Wednesday, Pelle Larsson would be worthy of streaming consideration in all fantasy leagues and Simone Fontecchio in deeper formats.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
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