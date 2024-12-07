Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) is listed as questionable to play against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Wiggins aggravated a right ankle injury during the third quarter of Friday's game against Minnesota, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's rematch. If Wiggins is unable to play, Lindy Waters, Gary Payton and Jonathan Kuminga would likely see their playing time increase.

