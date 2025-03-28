Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Not with team, out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 12:49pm

Wiggins didn't travel with the Heat for their upcoming three-game road trip and won't play in Saturday's matchup against the 76ers due to a hamstring injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The hamstring injury is a new concern for Wiggins, though he could potentially meet the team for Monday's game in Washington. With the star forward being sidelined against Philadelphia, Kyle Anderson, Jaime Jaquez and Alec Burks (back) are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

