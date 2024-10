Wiggins (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.

As expected, Wiggins won't play in the first half of Golden State's back-to-back set and should be considered questionable, at best, for Wednesday's rematch against New Orleans. With Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back) also sidelined, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson are all candidates for increased roles.