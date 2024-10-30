Andrew Wiggins Injury: Out Wednesday
Wiggins (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A lower back strain will sideline Wiggins for his second consecutive contest. Lindy Waters is coming off of 21-point effort in his absence, while the quartet of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga will also shoulder additional load in the offense.
