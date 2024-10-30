Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Wiggins (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A lower back strain will sideline Wiggins for his second consecutive contest. Lindy Waters is coming off of 21-point effort in his absence, while the quartet of Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga will also shoulder additional load in the offense.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
