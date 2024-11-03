Andrew Wiggins Injury: Probable for Monday

Wiggins is probable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a right low back strain.

The back strain caused Wiggins to miss two straight games before he returned to action Saturday against the Rockets, posting 15 points (3-9 FG), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes. He'll likely remain a regular on the injury report, but barring a setback, Wiggins should continue to play through the back issue.