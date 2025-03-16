Andrew Wiggins Injury: Questionable for Monday

Wiggins (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The lower left leg contusion is a new injury for Wiggins, who posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist across only 22 minutes during Saturday's loss to Memphis. If the 30-year-old forward is sidelined, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson could see an uptick in playing time.