Andrew Wiggins Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Wiggins (back), who is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, is questionable for Wednesday's rematch against the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Kerr added that Wiggins' injury is not expected to be a long-term setback, and he has a chance to return to game action Wednesday. If the 29-year-old misses additional time, the Warriors will likely take an extended look at Moses Moody, Buddy Hield and Gary Payton.