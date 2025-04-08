Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 12:53pm

Wiggins (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Wiggins has missed the last six games for the Heat while dealing with a hamstring injury. However, he could make his return to the floor Wednesday in Chicago. If he's ruled out, Miami will likely continue to turn to Pelle Larson, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Anderson to pick up the slack.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat

