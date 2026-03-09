Andrew Wiggins Injury: Remains out for Tuesday
Wiggins (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Wiggins will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left big toe injury, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Milwaukee. With the veteran forward sidelined, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio (groin), who is listed as probable, are candidates to see increased minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days7 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More