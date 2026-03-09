Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Remains out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wiggins (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Wiggins will miss a third consecutive contest due to a left big toe injury, and it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Milwaukee. With the veteran forward sidelined, Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio (groin), who is listed as probable, are candidates to see increased minutes.

