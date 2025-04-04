Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Wiggins is set to miss his fifth consecutive game Saturday due to a nagging hamstring injury. Pelle Larsson has started at small forward in the previous four contests and figures to remain in the starting lineup with the 30-year-old still sidelined. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Monday's game against the 76ers.
