Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 1:31pm

Wiggins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Wiggins is set to miss his fifth consecutive game Saturday due to a nagging hamstring injury. Pelle Larsson has started at small forward in the previous four contests and figures to remain in the starting lineup with the 30-year-old still sidelined. Wiggins' next chance to suit up is Monday's game against the 76ers.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
