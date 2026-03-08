Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Wiggins (toe) won't play Sunday versus the Pistons.
This will be Wiggins' second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Wizards. Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware will continue to pick up the slack in Wiggins' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 62 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days6 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 2610 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1125 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1125 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More