Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 9:36am

Wiggins (toe) won't play Sunday versus the Pistons.

This will be Wiggins' second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with the Wizards. Myron Gardner and Kel'el Ware will continue to pick up the slack in Wiggins' absence.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
25 days ago