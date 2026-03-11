Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Wiggins (toe) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Thursday marks a fourth consecutive absence for Wiggins, whose next chance to return from a left toe injury arrives Saturday versus the Magic. Myron Gardner is set to continue to start at power forward in his place and should see minutes around the 20s against Milwaukee.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
