Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 4:47pm

Wiggins (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins was initially deemed questionable due to a right ankle sprain, and in the end, he'll sit this one out. In six games with the Heat since being traded to Miami, Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. The absence of Wiggins means Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez are in line to see more playing time.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
