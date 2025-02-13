Andrew Wiggins Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Wiggins won't play in Thursday's game versus the Mavericks due to a stomach illness.

Wiggins will miss Thursday's contest due to a stomach bug that is going around the Heat's locker room. Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith and Pelle Larsson are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Wiggins' next chance to suit up will come after the All-Star break against Toronto on Feb. 21.