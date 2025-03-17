Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins Injury: Sits out shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 9:50am

Wiggins (leg) did not participate in Monday's morning shootaround, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins, who remains listed as questionable to face the Knicks, received treatment during the shootaround. It sounds like he's shaping up to be a game-time call. If he's unable to go, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson could see an uptick in minutes for Miami.

