Andrew Wiggins Injury: Sits out shootaround

Wiggins (leg) did not participate in Monday's morning shootaround, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins, who remains listed as questionable to face the Knicks, received treatment during the shootaround. It sounds like he's shaping up to be a game-time call. If he's unable to go, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson could see an uptick in minutes for Miami.