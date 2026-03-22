Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Trending toward Monday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Wiggins (toe) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Wiggins has missed the Heat's last eight games due to left big toe inflammation. The probable tag indicates that Wiggins will be available for Monday's game, though he would likely operate under a minutes restriction if cleared to play. His return would mean less minutes for Simone Fontecchio, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
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