Andrew Wiggins Injury: Trending toward Monday return
Wiggins (toe) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Wiggins has missed the Heat's last eight games due to left big toe inflammation. The probable tag indicates that Wiggins will be available for Monday's game, though he would likely operate under a minutes restriction if cleared to play. His return would mean less minutes for Simone Fontecchio, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 193 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 193 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 175 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More