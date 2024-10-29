Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins (back), who's listed as questionable, is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Pelicans.

Wiggins is considered day-to-day due to a lower back strain, but it sounds like he'll miss at least one game. Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back) have already been ruled out for Golden State's upcoming back-to-back set against New Orleans, so Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson are all candidates for increased workloads.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News