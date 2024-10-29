Andrew Wiggins Injury: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins (back), who's listed as questionable, is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Pelicans.

Wiggins is considered day-to-day due to a lower back strain, but it sounds like he'll miss at least one game. Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back) have already been ruled out for Golden State's upcoming back-to-back set against New Orleans, so Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Kyle Anderson are all candidates for increased workloads.